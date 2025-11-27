Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Has $40.74 Million Holdings in iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 433,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $40,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 106.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 317.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MBB opened at $95.98 on Thursday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.342 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

