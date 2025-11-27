SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Position Raised by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 477,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 48,284 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 2.4% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $145,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the second quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,726,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 238.6% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $383.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $331.27. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $238.73 and a 52-week high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

