Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Raises Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 147,826 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,960 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $19,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 340.4% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1,678.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of DHI opened at $157.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.06. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $110.44 and a one year high of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 10.47%.D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DHI

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In related news, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total transaction of $5,466,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.