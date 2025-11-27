Analysts Set Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Target Price at $92.00

Shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Dolby Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 13th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.12, for a total value of $407,563.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 115,338 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,148.56. This trade represents a 5.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total transaction of $196,650.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 67,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,364.25. This trade represents a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 95,863 shares of company stock valued at $6,572,994 in the last three months. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,756,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $561,369,000 after buying an additional 203,411 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,059 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $167,906,000 after buying an additional 180,072 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 51.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,736,260 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,935,000 after acquiring an additional 592,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,556,571 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $116,159,000 after acquiring an additional 30,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 22.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,518,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $109,905,000 after acquiring an additional 281,214 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of DLB stock opened at $67.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.31 and a 200 day moving average of $72.19. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $64.02 and a 52 week high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.29. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The business had revenue of $307.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.190-4.340 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.790-0.940 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.75%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.