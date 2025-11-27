Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.2750, with a volume of 265113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.64.

SONO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sonos in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.00 price objective on Sonos and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.83 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 4.24%.The firm had revenue of $287.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sonos has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Thomas Conrad acquired 62,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,795.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,933,515.51. This trade represents a 25.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonos by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Sonos by 485.8% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Sonos by 96.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

