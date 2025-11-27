Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $49.37 and last traded at $49.1350, with a volume of 159240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on VCYT. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Veracyte from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on VCYT

Veracyte Trading Down 3.4%

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.58 and a beta of 2.16.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.62 million. Veracyte had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Veracyte has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $287,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 126,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,172,478. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 9,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $387,153.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 13,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,431.08. This trade represents a 41.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,549 shares of company stock worth $4,109,580. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Veracyte

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCYT. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $874,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 88,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,575,000. Finally, Virtus Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 748.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC now owns 36,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 31,958 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.