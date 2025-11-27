Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.7450, with a volume of 591912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MODG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a report on Monday. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up from $9.50) on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.17.

Get Topgolf Callaway Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MODG

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $465.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.96 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 36.08%.Topgolf Callaway Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Topgolf Callaway Brands has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $346,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $762,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $265,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 96,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 75,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $394,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

(Get Free Report)

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topgolf Callaway Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.