Head to Head Review: BXP (NYSE:BXP) & Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF)

Global Self Storage (NASDAQ:SELF) and BXP (NYSE:BXP) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Global Self Storage and BXP”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Self Storage $12.73 million 4.52 $2.12 million $0.16 31.75 BXP $3.46 billion 3.33 $14.27 million ($1.27) -57.26

Dividends

BXP has higher revenue and earnings than Global Self Storage. BXP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Self Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Global Self Storage pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. BXP pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Global Self Storage pays out 181.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BXP pays out -220.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Global Self Storage and BXP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Self Storage 19.56% 5.23% 3.80% BXP -5.82% 1.35% 0.41%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.9% of Global Self Storage shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of BXP shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Global Self Storage shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of BXP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Global Self Storage and BXP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Self Storage 0 1 0 0 2.00 BXP 2 9 8 0 2.32

BXP has a consensus price target of $79.26, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Given BXP’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BXP is more favorable than Global Self Storage.

Volatility and Risk

Global Self Storage has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BXP has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, the company owns and/or manages 13 self-storage properties in Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Oklahoma.

About BXP

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years. BXP is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT). Including properties owned by joint ventures, BXP's portfolio totals 53.3 million square feet and 188 properties, including 10 properties under construction/redevelopment. BXP's properties include 167 office properties, 14 retail properties (including two retail properties under construction/redevelopment), six residential properties (including one residential property under construction) and one hotel. BXP is well-known for its inhouse building management expertise and responsiveness to clients' needs. BXP holds a superior track record of developing premium Central Business District (CBD) office buildings, successful mixed-use complexes, suburban office centers and build-to-suit projects for a diverse array of creditworthy clients. BXP actively works to promote its growth and operations in a sustainable and responsible manner. BXP has earned a twelfth consecutive GRESB Green Star recognition and the highest GRESB 5-star Rating. BXP, an S&P 500 company, was founded in 1970 by Mortimer B. Zuckerman and Edward H. Linde and became a public company in 1997.

