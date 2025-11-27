Analysts Set Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) PT at $63.00

Shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. They issued a “sell (e+)” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 6.4%

NASDAQ CLSD opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.29. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.04.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Equities analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.45% of Clearside Biomedical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

