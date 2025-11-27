Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 96.08 and last traded at GBX 95.64, with a volume of 464988063 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 93.80.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 93 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 85 to GBX 98 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 84 price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 100 to GBX 110 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 94.50.

The company has a market cap of £56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 81.37.

Lloyds Banking Group last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported GBX 1 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 7.3199528 EPS for the current year.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 217,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, for a total transaction of £182,694.96. Also, insider William Chalmers bought 138,723 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 84 per share, with a total value of £116,527.32. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

We are the largest UK retail and commercial financial services provider with over 25 million customers and a presence in nearly every community.

The Group’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance and long-term savings, provided through the largest branch network and digital bank in the UK, with well recognised brands including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland and Scottish Widows.

Our shares are quoted on the London and New York stock exchanges and we are one of the largest companies in the FTSE 100 index.

