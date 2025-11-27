Allete (NYSE:ALE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Allete, Inc. (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.60 and last traded at $67.5350, with a volume of 35637 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Allete in a research note on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Allete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Allete currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 0.84.

Allete (NYSE:ALE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.34). Allete had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.98%.The business had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.90 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Allete by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Allete by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Allete by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Allete by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Allete by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. In addition, the company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

