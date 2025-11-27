Vinva Investment Management Ltd Raises Holdings in eBay Inc. $EBAY

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 22,165 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in eBay were worth $18,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 433.9% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth about $26,000. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in eBay by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 451 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 1,470.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at eBay

In other eBay news, SVP Mazen Rawashdeh sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $170,582.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,521.44. The trade was a 33.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 7,221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $585,478.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 235,781 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,123.48. The trade was a 2.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,323 shares of company stock worth $5,444,100. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average of $84.76. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $101.15.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The e-commerce company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 20.37%.The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. eBay has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.310-1.360 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.22%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

