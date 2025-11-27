United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Has $4.18 Million Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. $GEHC

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund lifted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $592,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter worth $2,050,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5,483.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 13,982 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after buying an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 177,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,179,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEHC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Zacks Research downgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.45.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $80.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.65 and a 12 month high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.13.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 10.94%.GE HealthCare Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. GE HealthCare Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.510-4.630 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 2.89%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

