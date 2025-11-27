Trane Technologies plc $TT Stock Position Raised by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1,016.7% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,120. The trade was a 7.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $9,223,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Trane Technologies from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $485.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $470.07.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

TT opened at $420.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $420.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $425.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $298.15 and a 1 year high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $93.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.16.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.92%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

