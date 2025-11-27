Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 3,821 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 68.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares during the period. MercadoLibre makes up about 0.7% of Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $24,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 14.3% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 84,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 161.6% during the second quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.3% in the second quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock opened at $2,033.32 on Thursday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,646.00 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,201.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,356.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $8.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.88 by ($1.56). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 7.93%.The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MELI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,975.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,000.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,848.82.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

