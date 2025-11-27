Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Receives $101.44 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.44.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Starbucks to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $994,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 53,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PUREfi Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $286,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 32,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,435,000. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,289,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock opened at $86.70 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.70.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

