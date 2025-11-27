Q3 EPS Estimates for Copart Cut by Barrington Research

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) – Barrington Research reduced their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Copart in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 25th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Copart’s current full-year earnings is $1.57 per share.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CPRT. Hsbc Global Res raised Copart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. HSBC set a $62.00 price objective on Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Stephens cut their target price on Copart from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Copart in a report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Copart from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $38.75 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.40. Copart has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Copart by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,990,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,901,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,784 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,175,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,806,674,000 after buying an additional 1,236,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,062,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,666,720,000 after buying an additional 656,428 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,462,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $999,305,000 after buying an additional 656,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copart by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $868,417,000 after buying an additional 2,106,656 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Copart

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 24,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,635.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 31,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,360.28. This represents a 43.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 228,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $10,879,053.60. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 353,123 shares of company stock valued at $15,873,689 over the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

