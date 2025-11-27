Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 648 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of VYM opened at $144.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $112.05 and a 52 week high of $144.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.