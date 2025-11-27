Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $121.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.3158.

JCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $101.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Friday, November 7th.

In other news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 32,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.20, for a total value of $3,625,909.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 66,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,496. The trade was a 32.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 49,870 shares of company stock valued at $5,682,224 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 425.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $116.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.24. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $123.78. The stock has a market cap of $71.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.43%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

