SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW Position Increased by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 24.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,427.5% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 331.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $44.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.56.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

