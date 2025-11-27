Visa Inc. $V Shares Sold by Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,514 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $183,117. The trade was a 95.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total transaction of $302,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $408.00 price target (up previously from $396.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $425.00 price target on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $334.10 on Thursday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $299.00 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.91 and a 200-day moving average of $347.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 60.31% and a net margin of 50.15%.The company’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

