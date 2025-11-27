Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 369 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MMC

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 26,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $258.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $209.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 21,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.65, for a total transaction of $4,334,896.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 87,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,031,597.65. This represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $182.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.78. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.18 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.17%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

