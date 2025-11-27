Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC Purchases 1,006 Shares of Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 6.0% of Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 959.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,300,023,000 after buying an additional 21,823,765 shares during the last quarter. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 42.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,700,424,000 after buying an additional 1,457,109 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,201,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,063,000 after buying an additional 52,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $614.27 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $402.39 and a 12 month high of $637.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $608.26 and a 200-day moving average of $571.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.694 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

