Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 6.3% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Allianz SE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.7%

VUG opened at $488.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $484.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.94. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.