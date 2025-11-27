Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.16 Million Stake in Airbnb, Inc. $ABNB

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 144.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Airbnb by 70.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the second quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $116.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $99.88 and a one year high of $163.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.27.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 32.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Airbnb has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 12,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.65, for a total transaction of $1,555,287.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 444,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,685,535.50. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 236,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.57, for a total transaction of $29,162,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 940,015 shares in the company, valued at $116,157,653.55. This trade represents a 20.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,514 shares of company stock valued at $204,832,922. Insiders own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Airbnb from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Citizens Jmp upgraded Airbnb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.31.

Get Our Latest Report on ABNB

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.