Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Deckers Outdoor Corporation $DECK

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corporation (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,805 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inceptionr LLC lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 10,530 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 344.5% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 17.7% in the second quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 18,822 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 36.8% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 328,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,835,000 after buying an additional 88,293 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $87.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Corporation has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $223.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.01.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 40.54% and a net margin of 19.47%.Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.390 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 1,460 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $118,917.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 34,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,929. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.02, for a total value of $35,406.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,741.58. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on DECK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.58.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

