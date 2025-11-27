News Corporation $NWS Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 124.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,182 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of News by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 75.3% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in News by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of News by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of News in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of News from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWS opened at $29.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $35.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.76.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. News had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 13.80%.The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
News Company Profile
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
