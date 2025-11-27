Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 33,860 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited $HDB

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,493 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,860 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 112.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 136.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 358.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HDB opened at $36.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $186.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $39.81.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

