Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd Has $2.35 Million Position in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orca Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Orca Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised Duke Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Robert Alexander Glenn sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $1,015,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,234.60. This represents a 41.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:DUK opened at $123.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.00. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $130.03. The company has a market cap of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.98%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

