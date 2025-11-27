Citigroup Inc. $C Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,943 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 106.0% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Citigroup by 157.1% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 131.6% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on C shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Citigroup from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Citigroup from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

Citigroup Stock Up 1.4%

C stock opened at $102.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $105.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $22.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.92 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 8.73%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.