Global Retirement Partners LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF $VYMI

Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 284.5% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 70,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $87.49 on Thursday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $88.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.35 and a 200-day moving average of $82.73.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.7001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.