Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF $TIP

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $239,964,000 after acquiring an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,030,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 90,809 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,023,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $113,756,000 after purchasing an additional 456,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,387,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $111.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.04 and a one year high of $112.26. The company has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.26.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

