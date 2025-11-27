Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF $XBI

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,560,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,031,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,840,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6,650.0% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $122.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.63. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $123.47.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

