XTX Topco Ltd Buys 4,417 Shares of Repligen Corporation $RGEN

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Repligen by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Group LLC grew its holdings in Repligen by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 2.2% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,483,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Repligen by 1.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter worth $1,339,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $171.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.59 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.23. Repligen Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $102.96 and a fifty-two week high of $182.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,563.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Activity at Repligen

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Repligen had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 0.25%.The company had revenue of $188.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Repligen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO James Bylund sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.21, for a total transaction of $331,301.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,039.20. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Hunt sold 20,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.61, for a total transaction of $3,092,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 80,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,483,675.23. This represents a 19.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,382 shares of company stock valued at $7,676,802. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Repligen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Repligen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Repligen from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Repligen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

