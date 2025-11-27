XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 23,272 Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 23,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $818,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Chord Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Chord Energy by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 528,537.5% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after buying an additional 42,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRD opened at $92.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.30. Chord Energy Corporation has a one year low of $79.83 and a one year high of $129.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 200.00%.

CHRD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chord Energy from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Chord Energy from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.69.

In other Chord Energy news, Director Samantha Holroyd bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,863. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

