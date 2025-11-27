Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Buys 7,585 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 39.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 2.0%

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group Increases Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 8.31%.The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMC. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.57.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

