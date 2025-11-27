Ulta Beauty Inc. $ULTA Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,775 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $9,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 11.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

ULTA stock opened at $535.16 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.01 and a fifty-two week high of $572.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $529.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.85.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 48.78% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc. will post 23.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.43, for a total transaction of $264,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,837.09. The trade was a 18.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $425.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $589.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $595.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $605.00 price target (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.