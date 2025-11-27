Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Purchases 26,903 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 124,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $13,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10,942.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,449,000 after buying an additional 84,801 shares in the last quarter. Intellus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.42 on Thursday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.29.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.3705 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

