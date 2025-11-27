Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,674,000 after buying an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,118,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $437.06.
Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.
In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
