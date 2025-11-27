Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,331,000 after purchasing an additional 806,145 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 48.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 745,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,674,000 after buying an additional 244,324 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,099,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,118,000 after buying an additional 198,444 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,956,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Charter Communications by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,181,000 after acquiring an additional 120,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Price Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $199.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.04. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $437.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.66 by ($1.32). The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CHTR. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $329.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.18, for a total transaction of $271,416.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,822.28. This trade represents a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

