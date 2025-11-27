Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. Invests $29.26 Million in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR $ATAT

Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. purchased a new position in Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ATAT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,259,000. Atour Lifestyle makes up 7.6% of Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 11,289.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,390,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,211,000 after buying an additional 1,378,476 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 173.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,381,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 877,153 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 17.8% during the second quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,314,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,787,000 after acquiring an additional 804,245 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Atour Lifestyle by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 897,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,442,000 after acquiring an additional 718,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFM ASIA BVI Ltd bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,444,000. 17.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ATAT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised Atour Lifestyle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atour Lifestyle from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ ATAT opened at $37.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.59. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.79.

Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $368.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.27 million. Atour Lifestyle had a return on equity of 46.66% and a net margin of 16.21%. Atour Lifestyle has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Atour Lifestyle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This represents a yield of 97.0%. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Atour Lifestyle Profile

(Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products.

Featured Articles

