Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,069 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,323 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.'s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 36.3% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,749,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Bank bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13,158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,897,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $143.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $1.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

