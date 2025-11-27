McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its holdings in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the second quarter worth $30,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson stock opened at $884.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.51. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $558.13 and a 12-month high of $895.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $799.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $738.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $9.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $1.02. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The business had revenue of $103.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.21%.

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $861.63, for a total value of $283,476.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,614.64. This represents a 50.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on McKesson from $920.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $775.00 to $856.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $857.00 to $916.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $887.69.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

