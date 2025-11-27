Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Johnson Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Amgen by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 351,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 14.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.24, for a total value of $299,253.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,082 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,251.68. This represents a 11.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 6,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.83, for a total value of $2,317,053.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,120,924.09. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 10,908 shares of company stock worth $3,674,966 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $344.57 on Thursday. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $345.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $293.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.58 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 73.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $342.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $318.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $333.74.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

