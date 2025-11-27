State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,021 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Intuit were worth $210,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth $785,564,000. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Intuit by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. The trade was a 47.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

INTU stock opened at $629.13 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $665.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $707.22.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.81%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Intuit from $875.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $798.20.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

