Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Holdings Boosted by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,976,660 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,137 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $184,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the second quarter worth about $234,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 383,394 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 27,847 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 130,633 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:UBER opened at $85.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $519,255.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,355.30. This represents a 21.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $287,812.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 174,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,037,833.50. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 567,625 shares of company stock worth $55,385,660 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $122.00 target price on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.26.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.