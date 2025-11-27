Syverson Strege & Co Buys 6,116 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 244.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 0.4% of Syverson Strege & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a $310.00 price target on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-six have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.78.

Amazon.com stock opened at $229.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $227.53 and its 200 day moving average is $222.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $161.38 and a 52-week high of $258.60.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $180.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.53 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,610. The trade was a 11.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.90, for a total value of $3,853,879.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,273 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,613.70. The trade was a 73.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,234 shares of company stock worth $19,052,442. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

