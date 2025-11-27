Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 908,101 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,482 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $247,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 818,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $223,265,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Salesforce by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 182.5% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Northland Capmk cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $276.00 to $253.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.86.

Salesforce Stock Performance

CRM stock opened at $228.27 on Thursday. Salesforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.96 and a 1 year high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total transaction of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,372 shares of company stock valued at $13,941,863. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

