Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. Grows Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 72.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,322 shares during the quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $7,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 20.7% during the first quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 37.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $164.00 price target on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.90.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $147.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.85.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.58% and a net margin of 7.82%.PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 108.17%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.