Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Quadrant Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,540 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 5.2% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $143,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7%

IVV opened at $683.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $673.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $641.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $716.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.