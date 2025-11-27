Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,718 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $6,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the second quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.7% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 3,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the second quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yukon Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.3% during the second quarter. Yukon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.6%
WFC opened at $85.61 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $58.42 and a 1 year high of $88.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $268.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22.
Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.61%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.
About Wells Fargo & Company
Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.
